HIGH RIVER -- The unsafe cycling practices of a High River man drew the attention of RCMP and led to the apprehension of the wanted cyclist.

According to RCMP, an officer was patrolling the townsite on Sunday when he spotted a man riding a bike across 12th Avenue S.E. in a potentially dangerous manner. Concerned for the safety of the cyclist, the officer caught up to the man for a discussion on "safer riding habits".

During the conversation, the cyclist allegedly offered a fake name and the officer soon recognized the man as being wanted on numerous warrants issued in High River and Medicine Hat.

The officer attempted to arrest the cyclist but the alleged perpetrator pedalled away. The getaway ride was brief as the suspect encountered a patch of ice on a pathway, fell off the bike and tried to run off.

A witness spotted the man attempting to hide between two houses. The citizen alerted the officer and the suspect was apprehended.

In addition to his previous warrants, Gary James Warnica has been charged with two counts of obstruction/resisting a peace officer.

Warnica has been released from custody ahead of his scheduled court appearance in Okotoks provincial court later this week and his appearance in Medicine Hat provincial court in March.