Advertisement
Cyclist appears to escape unscathed in Tuesday collision
Published Tuesday, June 29, 2021 10:00PM MDT
A bicycle was pulled from under a vehicle in northwest Calgary Tuesday evening. Police described it as a minor collision.
Share:
CALGARY -- A cyclist appears to have had a lucky outcome in a collision with a vehicle Tuesday.
Police were called to the northwest around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, receiving reports of a crash between a vehicle and a cyclist.
A bike was pulled from underneath a vehicle on Citadel Vista Close, but it appeared to be relatively intact.
Police described it as a minor crash.
A youth was transported to hospital as a precaution to get assessed.