CALGARY -- A cyclist appears to have had a lucky outcome in a collision with a vehicle Tuesday.

Police were called to the northwest around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, receiving reports of a crash between a vehicle and a cyclist.

A bike was pulled from underneath a vehicle on Citadel Vista Close, but it appeared to be relatively intact.

Police described it as a minor crash.

A youth was transported to hospital as a precaution to get assessed.