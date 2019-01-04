Police say a cyclist has been charged in connection with the death of a pedestrian in southwest Calgary this past July.

On July 16, at about 12:45 p.m., a 75-year-old man was crossing the street in a marked intersection at Richmond Road and Crowchild Trail S.W.

A 24-year-old man, riding a bicycle, was heading northbound on Richmond Road at the same time.

Police say he failed to stop at the red light at the intersection and ended up hitting the man.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he died three days later.

Paul Joseph MacNeil has been charged with failing to stop at a red light at an intersection.

He is expected to appear in court on March 1.