Cyclist hit by vehicle near Millarville, Alta.

A cyclist is in hospital in Calgary after police say they were struck by a vehicle north of Millarville on Monday.

At 1 p.m., Turner Valley RCMP responded to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Highway 22 and Highway 549.

Police say the victim, who was taken to hospital in Calgary, was suffering from "unknown injuries."

Officials say both roads are closed and will be shut down for several hours for the investigation.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…