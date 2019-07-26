Cyclist in critical condition following collision with truck in northeast industrial area
A CPS member kneels next to a damaged bicycle following Friday afternoon's crash in a northeast industrial area
Published Friday, July 26, 2019 4:53PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, July 26, 2019 8:39PM MDT
A man in his 40s has been transported by ambulance to hospital in critical condition following a Friday afternoon collision between a bicycle and a truck in the city's northeast.
The crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. in the 1100 block of 53 Avenue N.E. in the Skyline East industrial area.
EMS officials confirm the cyclist ended up under the truck and his condition is considered critical.