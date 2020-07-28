Advertisement
Cyclist in life-threatening condition after collision
Published Tuesday, July 28, 2020 1:59PM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 28, 2020 2:11PM MDT
CALGARY -- One person suffered serious, life-threatening injuries in a collision involving a cyclist and a vehicle Tuesday morning.
The incldent took place around 10:55 a.m., at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Edmonton Trail N.E.
The cyclist was immediately rushed to Foothills Hospital.
There was no word on the nature of the injuries or information about the motorist available.
The scene was cleared around 1 p.m.
