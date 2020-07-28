CALGARY -- One person suffered serious, life-threatening injuries in a collision involving a cyclist and a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The incldent took place around 10:55 a.m., at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Edmonton Trail N.E.

The cyclist was immediately rushed to Foothills Hospital.

There was no word on the nature of the injuries or information about the motorist available.

UPDATE: There is an incident involving a pedestrian, WB Memorial Dr and Edmonton Tr NE, the road is blocked WB and NB. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/DUa2IVCjAw — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) July 28, 2020

The scene was cleared around 1 p.m.