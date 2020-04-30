Cyclist in serious condition following collision in northwest
Published Thursday, April 30, 2020 9:28PM MDT Last Updated Thursday, April 30, 2020 10:11PM MDT
CALGARY -- A cyclist is in hospital following a collision with a vehicle Thursday night.
The incident took place around 8:20 p.m., when a cyclist collided with a vehicle on Nolan Hill Blvd. in northwest Calgary.
The cyclist was transported to Foothills Hospital in serious, life-threatening condition, while the driver remained on scene.
Police have the area blocked off.
There's no word whether excess speeding or impairment were factors.
This is a developing story...