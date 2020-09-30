Advertisement
Cyclist killed in Highway 22 collision with SUV
A cyclist was killed when he was struck by an SUV on Hwy 22 near Cochrane, Alta.
CALGARY -- A cyclist was killed Wednesday when he was struck by an SUV on Highway 22.
The incident took place around 5:30 p.m., when Cochrane RCMP responded to reports of a collision on Hwy 22 a couple of kilometres north of the Hwy 1A and Hwy 22 intersection.
According to EMS, the man was struck closer to Range Road 43.
The driver of the SUV, a man in his 50s, was taken in stable condition, to Foothills hospital to be assessed.
Highway 22 between Hwy 1A and Sunset Boulevard was closed just after 6 p.m.
Fire, RCMP and EMS were on scene, with north and southbound traffic being diverted through Sunset Ridge.
Peace officers are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story...