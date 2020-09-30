CALGARY -- A cyclist was killed Wednesday when he was struck by an SUV on Highway 22.

The incident took place around 5:30 p.m., when Cochrane RCMP responded to reports of a collision on Hwy 22 a couple of kilometres north of the Hwy 1A and Hwy 22 intersection.

According to EMS, the man was struck closer to Range Road 43.

The driver of the SUV, a man in his 50s, was taken in stable condition, to Foothills hospital to be assessed.

Highway 22 between Hwy 1A and Sunset Boulevard was closed just after 6 p.m.

Fire, RCMP and EMS were on scene, with north and southbound traffic being diverted through Sunset Ridge.

Peace officers are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story...