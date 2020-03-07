Cyclist sent to Calgary hospital after being hit by truck in Lethbridge
Lethbridge police are investigating a crash, involving a cyclist and a truck, on Stafford Drive North Friday. (File)
CALGARY -- Lethbridge police say a cyclist has been sent to hospital in Calgary after they were seriously injured in a crash involving a truck Friday evening.
Authorities were called to the scene, at the intersection of Third Street and Stafford Drive North, at about 5:12 p.m.
Officers found the crash involved a cyclist and truck and resulted in serious injuries to the cyclist.
The patient was first taken to Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge before they were transferred to a hospital in Calgary.
The victim is in serious, but non-life threatening condition.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.