CALGARY -- Lethbridge police say a cyclist has been sent to hospital in Calgary after they were seriously injured in a crash involving a truck Friday evening.

Authorities were called to the scene, at the intersection of Third Street and Stafford Drive North, at about 5:12 p.m.

Officers found the crash involved a cyclist and truck and resulted in serious injuries to the cyclist.

The patient was first taken to Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge before they were transferred to a hospital in Calgary.

The victim is in serious, but non-life threatening condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.