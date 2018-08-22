A cyclist has been taken to hospital after they suffered severe head injuries when they were struck by a car in a northeast Calgary intersection on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 68 Street and 32 Avenue N.E. at just after 2:00 a.m. for reports of a cyclist being hit.

When they arrived, the found the victim suffering from abdominal and head injuries.

They were taken to hospital in stable condition.

The driver remained at the scene and police are investigating.