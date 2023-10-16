Cyclist seriously injured after being pinned between vehicles
Emergency crews say a cyclist is in hospital after they were seriously injured in a crash in southeast Calgary.
Officials told CTV News that the cyclist became trapped between two vehicles while heading down Canyon Meadows Drive near Parkland Boulevard S.E. on Monday morning.
The cyclist is in serious but stable condition.
Two other people, the drivers of both vehicles, were brought to hospital as a precaution.
Police are asking for witnesses to contact them.