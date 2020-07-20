CALGARY -- A cyclist suffered serious injuries Monday after colliding with a vehicle in the city's northwest.

EMS was called to Brenner Drive near Beaver Road N.W. about 12:45 p.m. where they found a cyclist suffering serious injuries.

Officials said the cyclist, a man in his 50s who was on a power-assisted bike, collided with a vehicle.

No other details were available.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.