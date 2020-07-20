Advertisement
Cyclist seriously injured after colliding with vehicle
Published Monday, July 20, 2020 2:55PM MDT Last Updated Monday, July 20, 2020 2:57PM MDT
Police investigate after a cyclist collided with a vehicle in northwest Calgary.
CALGARY -- A cyclist suffered serious injuries Monday after colliding with a vehicle in the city's northwest.
EMS was called to Brenner Drive near Beaver Road N.W. about 12:45 p.m. where they found a cyclist suffering serious injuries.
Officials said the cyclist, a man in his 50s who was on a power-assisted bike, collided with a vehicle.
No other details were available.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.