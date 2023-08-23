Cyclist struck by vehicle in Canyon Meadows Wednesday afternoon

A man on a bicycle was struck crossing a street in Canyon Meadows Wednesday.

Police are on scene at the intersection at Elbow Drive and Candle Crescent S.W.

EMS confirmed that a man was taken to Foothills hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The incident took place around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Traffic is backed up and police are asking drivers to please avoid the area.