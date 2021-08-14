Advertisement
Cyclist struck in downtown Calgary, traffic disrupted
Published Saturday, August 14, 2021 1:57PM MDT Last Updated Saturday, August 14, 2021 2:10PM MDT
A cyclist was taken to hospital after struck by a vehicle in downtown Calgary.
Share:
CALGARY -- Traffic is being disrupted in downtown Calgary as police investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a cyclist.
Police were called to Centre Street and Fifth Avenue S. just after 12:30 p.m., and Centre Street has been closed between Fourth and Sixth Avenues. Eastbound Fifth Avenue traffic is also shut at First Street S.W.
A blue Nissan appears to have been headed east on Fifth Avenue when the cyclist was struck.
A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.
No other details were available.