CALGARY -- Traffic is being disrupted in downtown Calgary as police investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a cyclist.

Police were called to Centre Street and Fifth Avenue S. just after 12:30 p.m., and Centre Street has been closed between Fourth and Sixth Avenues. Eastbound Fifth Avenue traffic is also shut at First Street S.W.

A blue Nissan appears to have been headed east on Fifth Avenue when the cyclist was struck.

A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

No other details were available.