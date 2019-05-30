A group of over a dozen cyclists found their route cut off by an avalanche this week, prompting Glacier National Park officials to remind the public to be cautious this spring.

The travellers were riding through the park on the Going-to-the-Sun Road earlier this week when their path was blocked by cascade of fallen rocks and debris.

A number of cyclists picked their way through the closure, but a park road crew was called in to clear away the fallen rocks and cut a proper path to get the stranded cyclists out.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Park officials say while there is good weather to be had, a high avalanche risk remains in many areas because the snow is still around in higher elevations.

The plows have reached Logan Pass. This image is from Wednesday, and you can see there is no shortage of snow remaining up at the pass.



For info on spring bicycling opportunities visit: https://t.co/gifRGZFmL6



Follow the progress of the plows at: https://t.co/1hJk1yLthe

Officials remind visitors to prepare for anything that might happen, look for updates on the road conditions and pack extra food and clothes in case of emergency.