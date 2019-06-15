Cycling enthusiasts looking to go the extra mile, or 100, for charity are invited to do so this weekend.

The 100 Mile Bike Ride is an event that's been held for the past 11 years in the City of Lethbridge, all in support of Inclusion Lethbridge, a non-profit group that supports people with developmental disabilities and their families.

Participants ride from the B.C. border all the way to Lethbridge, a distance of 100 miles (160.93 km), but for those who weren't able to make that trip, there are two other routes that are half that distance.

Organizers say the event helps raise money for families with a loved one who has a developmental disability.

"There's a lot of things that need to be considered if you're looking for an inclusive life for a person with a developmental disability. There's a lot of things to think about and because of our 60 years in the community, we have a lot of experience and can build that leadership in families," said Dave Lawson, executive director of Inclusion Lethbridge.

They hope to raise $50,000 with this year's event.