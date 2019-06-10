

CTV News Calgary





Emergency crews cordoned off several blocks along Main Street in Airdrie after a gas main was damaged during construction early Monday evening.

According to RCMP, crews responded to a location on Main Street, between Centre Ave and 2nd Ave, shortly after 6 p.m. and evacuated all businesses within a one block radius. The smell of gas was noticeable in the downtown area.

Police closed several blocks to pedestrians and vehicular traffic in an area between 2nd Avenue and Centre Street, between Bowers Street and 1st Street.

The repairs to the main were expected to take several hours and crews warned they may need to temporarily shut off gas to homes in the area.