CALGARY -- Dampy Brar is a big believer that everyone should be able to play the game of hockey.

It’s why he co-founded the APNA hockey program. In Punjabi, Brar explains, APNA means “Our”.

“The game of hockey being Canadian hockey," he says, "but also hockey being for everybody.”

Brar’s organization provides support for the south Asian hockey community and other hockey players from minority communities with initiatives like handing out new hockey equipment.

Brar, who won the Willie O’Ree community hockey leader award from the NHL earlier this year, says hockey can bring a family together.

“Hockey is not just a kid playing hockey. It’s the whole family that’s involved,”Brar said.

“When the whole family sees their son or daughter play the game it’s just a remarkable thing and for us we’re going to continue to do this and if we’re considered role models that’s a great thing.”

On this night, Brar and his children were handing out equipment, donated by Bauer, to the Hassoun family.

11-year-old Mahmoud Essa Hassoun says he was thrilled when they came to the door.

“Yeah it was really exciting. Like the stick shocked me. It was really cool getting new gear and it was fun.”

Mahmoud’s dad Elias says it was fun to see his son's reaction.

“It was an experience to see his smiling face when you guys pulled up," he said. "He had no idea until the doorbell actually rang so it was a pretty good experience for both of us.”

Pro hockey past

Brar played professional hockey in the International Hockey League and the West Coast Hockey League in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

He was able to realize a dream and he wants to give other minority children the same opportunity.

Eight-year-old Ahryin Heer is also getting some new equipment. He loves to score goals and has dreams for the future.

“I want to play in the NHL,” he said.

His Dad Amerjit says a lot of people look up to Dampy Brar and the things he’s done for his community.

“We actually grew up in a small town and we watched Dampy play hockey," he says. "We saw the passion he had. Now we’re seeing the same passion as to him helping the communities by starting these initiatives of donating hockey gear.”

For Brar, it’s satisfying when he gets to see the smiles on kids' faces when they get their new equipment. He says he doesn’t want to stop giving back.

“For me it feels really good to do what I do. But myself and Lali Toor (co-founder of APNA) have the same mindset. We just want to help people play hockey and grow the game and let them have fun," Brar says.

In all APNA will hand out 600 pieces of equipment in Alberta in the coming days.