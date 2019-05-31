When dance lessons cost as much as $2,000 per month it can be a huge obstacle for low-income families.



That’s why a group of local performers hope to bring those dreams to life by hosting a show to raise money for dancers who can’t afford training.

The Function will debut for the first time at Calgary's Marquee Nightclub on Saturday,June1, featuring 14 performances created by choreographers across the city.



Raymond Johnson-Brown, the executive director of SNAP Dance Company, started planning the event back in January.



“We were having discussions, me and the directors of SNAP, and we said 'What if we gave the money back to low income dancers?' Most of us grew up low income,” said Johnson-Brown. “I grew up very, very poor. In between living in foster care and being back with my mom, there was always this back and forth and there wasn’t a lot of funding available.”





Johnson-Brown ran bingo nights as a teen to help pay for his training and some studios offered him free classes through volunteer opportunities.



“Dance for me is therapy. As this young kid who grew up in foster care, I had so much chaos surrounding everything. Dance was the first time somebody looked at me and said ‘Hey, you’re really good at that,’” said Johnson-Brown. “It was the first time I received validation at the age of 13. I used that foundation to be my therapy.”



The goal is to raise between $1,000 to $2,000 which will be pooled into a scholarship fund. Teachers and choreographers can reach out to SNAP Dance Company if they meet someone who is struggling to pay for training. From there, a dancer will be asked to fill out an application explaining why they need support.



This is thegroup'sfirst event of its kind but organizers hope to host a showcase every six months to keep the momentum going.



Online ticket sales have now closed but can be purchased on site for $25. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with the show set to start at 8:30 p.m.



For more information, visit SNAP presents: The Function YYC on Facebook.



