Dancing 10-year-old super fan Michael Rojas cheers on Cavalry FC

A young soccer fan got to meet his Cavalry FC heroes Friday, after he earned the love of fans for his dancing performances.

Michael Rojas, who is 10, was a ball boy on the sideline at a Cavalry FC game earlier this summer.

During the game, he started dancing to try to get the crowd riled up and they responded by singing, drumming and cheering him on.

His mom captured the scene from the stands -- and it went viral.

Friday, Michael got to meet players at practice, get some autographs and even booted the ball around with them.

He was thrilled to get a special experience and said his dance performance was strictly a spur-of-the-moment affair.

"I was really bored," he said, "so I decided to dance and then we scored a goal, so I danced even harder, and then everybody started doing the dance who was with me. I expected to get a few people, not the entire section!"

Michael will be cheering from the stands at ATCO Field Saturday afternoon when Cavalry FC take on Pacific FC in an elimination game.

The winner advances to the Canadian Premier League final next Saturday in Hamilton, Ont.