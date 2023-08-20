Dancing for Evelyn’s birthday: Calgary family raises critical funds for Alberta Children’s Hospital

Evelyn Roy sadly passed away following a battle with cancer in February of 2020, but her loving family still celebrated her birthday on Sunday to honour the child’s beautiful legacy and raise critical funds for those in need.

“We wish more than anything that she was here, but we’re going to bring joy, we’re going to have all the fun, we’re going to dance and honour her in all the best ways possible,” said Heather Roy, Evelyn’s mother.

“Evelyn really believed in the community, she believed in loving people, especially those in her cancer community and in life.”

Evelyn died on Feb. 26, 2020 following a battle with Stage 4 neuroblastoma cancer. Her father Michael says she had a deep passion for helping others during her life, having started a toy drive at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre and doing anything she could to give back.

“It was always her goal to get on the donation wall, not the small wall or the temporary screen, she wanted to be on the permanent box,” said Evelyn’s father.

“She was always bright, even during treatments that were really rough she was always looking up.”

Sunday marked Evelyn’s fourth birthday party since her passing with each event now collectively raising more than $300,000 for the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation.

This year’s birthday aims to raise funds to hire a ChildLife Specialist at the new Calgary Cancer Centre to change the face of mental health support for childhood and young adult patients.

One of those younger patients is four-year-old Rhett Johnson who was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma in June

His mother Kristin Johnson says these events bring comfort to her family.

“Heather (Evelyn’s mom) was the first person that came to the hospital after we received our diagnosis and to have her sit with us in the midst of your grief and give us some tangible tips on how to deal with this was huge,” she said.

“Immediately we started ‘Rally 4 Rhett’ and all of the money we raised will go to Evelyn’s foundation so it just feels amazing to help others to lessen the load for the cancer community.”

Evelyn’s birthday this year of course featured a dance party with music by local artists Daniel “Transit 22” Bennett and DJ Johnny Williams.

The YYC Princess party company also joined in on the fun alongside some Calgary Stampeders cheerleaders and a special grand entrance from Bikers Are Buddies.

For more information on how to donate to the Evelyn Roy ChildLife Specialist Memorial Fund of the Alberta Cancer Foundation, click here: https://my.childrenshospital.ab.ca/fundraiser/3512308