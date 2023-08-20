Dancing for Evelyn’s birthday: Calgary family raises critical funds for Alberta Children’s Hospital

Evelyn Roy died on Feb. 26, 2020 following a battle with Stage 4 neuroblastoma cancer. Her father Michael says she had a deep passion for helping others during her life, having started a toy drive at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre and doing anything she could to give back. Evelyn Roy died on Feb. 26, 2020 following a battle with Stage 4 neuroblastoma cancer. Her father Michael says she had a deep passion for helping others during her life, having started a toy drive at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre and doing anything she could to give back.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How airlines cope with price surge during disasters

Canadians vented their frustration against airlines on social media last week after prices of commercial flights out of Yellowknife soared up to 10-fold above normal just as residents were ordered to evacuate due to raging wildfires.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina