A Manitoba man is facing charges in connection to a dangerous driving incident on the QEII Highway on the weekend.

Police tried to stop a vehicle on Saturday at about 10:00 p.m. after it almost hit another vehicle on the highway, near Crossfield.

Officers say the vehicle was being driven erratically and suspected that the driver might be impaired.

The vehicle headed southbound down the highway and crossed over the median and into oncoming traffic.

Police say the vehicle travelled about two kilometres before it drove through a fence and onto a side road.

The driver tried to get back onto the highway but was blocked in by police.

The suspect fled on foot and was picked up by police the next day after going to a nearby home for help.

Michael Renz, 28, of Manitoba, is charged with 10 offences including;

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of Stolen Property

Obstruction and Breaching his Recognizance

Renz is in custody and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Airdrie on September 27th, 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).