Venom is the name of the game at a popular wildlife exhibit on right now at a shopping mall in northwest Calgary.

From August 1 to 3, visitors to Northland Village Mall can meet some of the experts with Little Ray's Nature Centre and learn all about some venomous creatures as well as dispel some of the myths around them.

“The theme is 'venom.' We have things ranging from relatively mild venoms, things you wouldn’t expect to be venomous like garter snakes, all the way up to tarantulas, scorpions, gila monsters even rattlesnakes and a mamba," said Dr. Andre Ngo, director of animal welfare and education.

The exhibit will also feature two shows, one that is interactive for visitors and another all about venom. The shows will be alternating every hour.

Visitors can check out the exhibit Thursday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a special needs hour for sensory sensitive people and special needs from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Further information can be found on Little Ray's Nature Centre's Facebook page.