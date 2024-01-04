'Dangers our officers face': Olds RCMP cruisers struck by stolen car

Mounties say their members are concerned after a rise in stolen vehicle crimes where suspects have rammed RCMP vehicles during attempts to escape.

The latest incident happened at 3 a.m. on Jan. 2, after police were told about a suspicious vehicle in an industrial area in the town of Olds.

When officers approached the vehicle, the driver sped away, ramming two police cruisers in the process.

Both cruisers were inoperable following the crash.

The suspect's vehicle, which was later determined to be stolen, came to a stop a short distance away and officers arrested the two occupants.

A 33-year-old man was charged with stolen property offences, driving offences and offences related to evading arrest, including assaulting a police officer with a weapon.

RCMP says this incident illustrates the risks officers take while on duty.

"This is the fourth Olds police car struck by another vehicle in the last four weeks," said Staff Sgt. Warren Wrights in a news release.

"This demonstrates the dangers our officers face while executing their duties."

Charges are pending against a second suspect, a 29-year-old man from Red Deer.