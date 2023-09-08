Danillo remembered: Second vigil held for victim of fatal Copperfield stabbing

For the second night in a row, loved ones of Danillo Canales Glenn gathered for a vigil at the basketball court where he was fatally stabbed.

Friends of the 18-year-old shared heartfelt memories Friday evening.

"He would give every dime to anybody -- anyone who needed it. Just the way he was," said Lily Flynn.

"I hope you're watching down on us every day and listening to our prayers," another friend told the crowd.

"We miss you so much. Words cannot describe how much pain we're in."

Glenn was assaulted at the sports facility in Copperfield on Tuesday night and died later in hospital.

He was playing basketball with friends when he was attacked with pepper spray and stabbed several times.

Friday, flowers adorned the fence and friends had written messages on the boards.

Candles were lit during a moment of silence.

No arrests have been made and friends are distraught no one has turned themselves in.

"You deserve no forgiveness and you will never get it from any of us. Danillo never deserved this. He never had no problems with anybody," said Nevaeh Clark.

"He made sure everybody in his life was taken care of and you took the kindest soul from us and killed him in the harshest way."

"He had so many people's hearts. He changed so many people. And speaking for myself, if it wasn't for him, I probably wouldn't still be here," Flynn said.

"He has gotten me out of dark places when I thought I would never come out of them."

Police say they have received several tips from the public about two suspects, described as being between 16 and 18 years old, both about 5'8" and slim.

Police say they do not have the skin complexion of the suspects confirmed.