Danillo remembered: Second vigil held for victim of fatal Copperfield stabbing

For the second night in a row, loved ones of Danillo Canales Glenn gathered for a vigil at the basketball court where he was fatally stabbed. For the second night in a row, loved ones of Danillo Canales Glenn gathered for a vigil at the basketball court where he was fatally stabbed.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News