CALGARY -- RCMP remain on scene at a rural property near Delacour, Alta. as part of a drug investigation that has entered its fourth day.

Officers were called to a rural property near the hamlet on the afternoon of Nov. 23 after a Rocky View County community peace officer spotted thick black smoke near the intersection of Highway 564 and Range Road 274.

RCMP officials confirmed on Thursday that the presence of police, fire crews and EMS personnel at the property was part of a criminal investigation involving the execution of a drug search warrant.

According to RCMP, officers are expected to remain on scene into Friday.

Police have not disclosed whether any arrests have been made or if any illicit drugs have been seized.

The hamlet of Delacour is situated approximately 10 kilometres east of Calgary city limits.