Dash-cam footage sought in aftermath of serious crash along Stoney Trail N.W.

    If you have dash-cam footage of a Saturday afternoon vehicle collision in northwest Calgary, police would like to hear from you.

    According to police, two men – one in his 40s, one in his 20s – were outside a stopped white 2020 Ford F-350 along the southbound lanes of Stoney Trail N.W., south of the Bow River, trying to re-secure a trailer.

    Police say a white 2007 Chevrolet Express van struck the rear of the trailer.

    The man in his 20s was caught between the trailer and the truck, police say, and the man in his 40s was also injured.

    The driver of the van – also a man in his 40s – suffered injuries as well, police say.

    Everyone was transported to hospital.

    Police don't believe drugs, alcohol or excessive speed contributed to the incident.

    Investigation continues, and dash-cam footage is now being sought.

    If you can provide investigators with assistance, you're asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

