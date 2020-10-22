CALGARY -- The northeast Calgary community of Saddleridge will be building 70 units of affordable transitional housing for women and children through the efforts of Dashmesh Culture Centre.

The announcement was made Thursday afternoon in northeast Calgary, at an event attended by Calgary Ward 5 councillor Cheorge Chahal, who represents the community where the housing will be constructed.

“I’m really proud and happy to see that the community has come forward to embark on this important project,” said Chahal.

“Supporting women in need that are going through a tough time, giving them a safe place to be able to live on their own and raise their children.”

Representatives from the Dashmesh Culture Centre said they were happy to be given the opportunity to give back to the community.

“We are trying to help the women in need and we feel very proud as a whole community to make this project,” said Amanpreet Singh, President of Dashmesh Cultural Centre. "The Dashmesh Culture Centre looks forward to engaging with local communities and successfully completing the project within the next two years, ensuring vulnerable Calgarians, regardless of faith or background have access to affordable transitional housing.

"We are strongly committed to the City of Calgary and firmly believe that neighbours need to look after neighbours. Our faith teaches us to share our abundance and we stand with all Calgarians during these difficult times."

Dashmesh Culture Centre (DCC) is one of the largest faith-based organizations in Calgary. "Dashmesh Culture Centre's leadership and commitment to helping those in need, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, has immeasurably increased the quality of life and sense of community in northeast Calgary," said Chahal.

The project is being designed by Rick Balbi Architetcts.