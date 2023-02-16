David Harbour from 'Stranger Things' coming to Calgary Expo

David Harbour, known for his portrayal of Jim Hopper in the Netflix series Stranger Things, will be appearing at the 2023 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo.

Fans will also recognize Harbour for his roles in Black Widow, Suicide Squad, Hellboy and Violent Night, as well as his most recent film We Have A Ghost, which he is currently promoting.

Calgary Expo 2023 runs from April 27 to 30 at Stampede Park, and this year marks the event's 16th anniversary.

Harbour, 47, will meet with fans on and speak during an on-stage Q&A.

He is set to start filming the final season of Stranger Thins just days after his appearance.

Previously announced guests at Calgary Expo 2023 include James McAvoy, Christina Ricci, Hayden Christensen, Gwendoline Christie, Sam Raimi and Vincent D’Onofrio.

For more information and to buy tickets you can visit CalgaryExpo.com.