Dawgs open season with 16-6 win over Brooks

Okotoks opened the 2023 season with a 16-6 win over Brooks Friday night Okotoks opened the 2023 season with a 16-6 win over Brooks Friday night

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina