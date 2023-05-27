Dawgs open season with 16-6 win over Brooks
The Dawgs kicked off their 2023 season on a winning note, defeating the Brooks Bombers 16-6 Friday night at Seaman Stadium.
Okotoks started off the regular season with a splash, plating six runs in the first. They added five more in the fifth to build a huge lead en route to the victory.
Trent Lenihan led the way with three hits, while Noah Geekie had two hits and two RBIs for the Dawgs.
Matt Wilkinson started for Okotoks and pitched two scoreless innings, striking out three and allowing no earned runs.
Okotoks travels to Brooks Saturday for a game before returning to Seaman Stadium Sunday to take on the Lethbridge Bulls.
Dawgs games can be streamed at hometeamlive.com.
Tickets to games are available at dawgsbaseball.ca/tickets or by calling the ticket office at 403-262-3294.
