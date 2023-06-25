Dawgs stretch winning streak to 6 games with 13-1 win over Regina

The Dawgs combined 10 hits with 12 walks Saturday night to manufacture a baker's dozen worth of runs as they defeated Regina 13-1.

Logan Grant drove in five runs, including three on a second inning homer that set the rout in motion.

Trent Lenihan was three for three, while Titus Dumitru and Connor Crowson both contributed RBIs for the Dawgs, who improved to 16-5 on the season.

The Dawgs lead second-place Sylvan Lake Gulls by two games.

Graham Brunner went five for Okotoks, allowing a single run on two hits. He struck out three.

The Red Sox and Dawgs do it all again Sunday at 2:05 p.m. at Seaman Stadium.

They're also playing a makeup game against the Sylvan Lake Gulls Monday night.

For more information about tickets, go here.