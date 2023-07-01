Dawgs win 11th game in a row, knocking off Swift Current 12-3

Okotoks won its 11th game in a row Friday night, defeating Swift Current 12-3 (Photo: Twitter@Okotoks_Dawgs) Okotoks won its 11th game in a row Friday night, defeating Swift Current 12-3 (Photo: Twitter@Okotoks_Dawgs)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina