Dawgs win 40th game in season finale over Lethbridge

Young fans at Seaman Stadium watch the Okotoks Dawgs win their league-leading 40th game of the season Saturday night. (Photo: X@TysonFedorTV) Young fans at Seaman Stadium watch the Okotoks Dawgs win their league-leading 40th game of the season Saturday night. (Photo: X@TysonFedorTV)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina