CALGARY -- A Calgary dayhome operator is answering questions after leaving six children home alone without adult supervision Thursday.

Police officers were called to the Coventry Hills dayhome just before 1 p.m., arriving to discover kids ranging from infant age to five years old alone in the home.

The police were alerted to the situation after the five-year-old, who was visibly upset, went next door to the neighbour's and told them they were alone.

The neighbour called 911, summoning the police, who were still at the house when the woman who runs the Over the Rainbow Dayhome returned.

Investigators said she left due to a personal emergency.

The Calgary Police's Children At Risk Response Team checked the kids, and determined them to be unharmed and in good health.

Police said the situation didn't meet the threshold for criminal charges. They turned the case over to the province.

Children's Services said they are looking into the situation.

With files from Camilla di Giuseppe