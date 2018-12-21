The Calgary Police Service is investigating an early afternoon stabbing in the city’s southeast that left one man with life threatening injuries.

Emergency crews were called to a location in Inglewood, near the intersection of 9 Avenue and 11 Street Southeast, at around 1:30 p.m. following reports of an altercation.

EMS officials confirm an injured man, age not confirmed, was transported by ground ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition with life threatening injuries.

More details to follow