CALGARY -- Well how about that?!

Environment Canada reported over 20 millimetres of rain in some parts of the foothills overnight, with other sources popping those values into the 80 mm range. Calgary proper is also looking strong for rainfall, with the latest run of the Strathmore 24-hour accumulation firm between 24 and 32 mm, while the airport has recorded 35 mm as of 6 a.m. We're still waiting on more civilian data to get a full picture.

Did you notice the drops were a wee bit dirty at first? No, really! The water was tinged brown as those droplets pulled smoke particles out of the air and dropped it to the surface. Our air quality picture is thus spectacular to start the day along, but more on that later.

Let's start with additional rainfall to come; this is a weak upslope event, meaning wind out of the north is shoving moist air up the Rockies; that rising air cools, condenses, and produces additional showers.

Looking into what remains for Calgary, the model consensus is 10 to 20 more mm, which may push portions of the city over 50 mm by the end of the day.

Once we're through today, sunshine remains tomorrow. That's the best day to cut your grass, as a further wave of disturbances could trigger additional showers beginning late Thursday into parts of Friday and Saturday.

Back to smoke. Our long-range outlook, when we factor how often we get west wind across the Rockies, is shaping for another turn to exactly that; showers this weekend likely hamper it, though. Breathe free, my friends!

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today:

Rain

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: clearing, low 7 C

Wednesday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 10 C

Thursday:

Increasing cloud leading into showers

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: showers, low 10 C

Friday:

Scattered showers

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: showers, low 9 C

Saturday:

Scattered showers

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: showers, low 8 C

A few of the final red sunsets make up our photos of the day today:

Ron caught this one:

And Renee in Lethbridge snapped another!

Thanks, all! You can submit your photos here, email me directly here, or tweet them over!