Days-long stolen vehicle investigation ends with arrest in central Alberta

CALGARY -

After a Dodge Ram truck was reported stolen in Camrose on Sunday, the Calgary police HAWCS helicopter located it in the city limits the next evening, and followed it into Rocky View County.

Mounties were notified at that point, and when the driver spotted an RCMP cruiser, the vehicle sped away.

"HAWCS continued to monitor the stolen vehicle for approximately two hours as it travelled through the rural area," police said in a release.

"The vehicle entered a property in Red Deer County near Elnora, Alta. The suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled into a nearby field when confronted by the home owner."

Officers from neighbouring detachments assisted in setting up containment around the property and a police dog was brought in to help with the search, which came up empty.

The suspect was then located about 10 a.m. the next morning in the town of Elnora and he was arrested without incident.

Dean Deschover, 29, from Lloydminster, Alta., has been charged with:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000;

Flight from a peace officer;

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

Possession of a controlled substance;

Mischief under $5,000;

Two counts of failing to comply with release order;

Driving with no insurance, and;

Operating a motor vehicle without a licence.

Deschover remains in custody after a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21.