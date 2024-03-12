Daytime highs expected to hit 18 C by early next week
Melting will continue in Calgary Tuesday with daytime highs forecast to hit 9 C for the third day in a row.
This trend of above seasonal weather has many obvious benefits, but it also creates a pedestrian hazard due to a persistent, diurnal freeze-thaw cycle.
Areas like sidewalks, parking lots, stairways and driveways which collect melting snow during the day, end up with a layer of ice early in the day. When those surfaces are in shady locations, ice can become quite hard and thick, amplifying the threat of injury from slips and falls.
The good news is the cause of the thawing – the warmer weather associated with a westerly flow – also holds the solution to this repetitive phase-change cycle. (EDITOR: phase change cycle is in reference to the phase changes of water) In the absence of replenishment and given enough time - warmer air temperatures and the evaporative nature of westerly winds along the leeward side of a mountain range, will eventually eliminate available surface moisture. With little to no precipitation in the five-day forecast for Calgary, surface conditions should improve significantly by the end of this weekend.
Light precipitation moved through central and southern Alberta early Tuesday and this is likely to happen again along the foothills Tuesday and Wednesday.
An incoming ridge of high pressure extending from the northeastern Pacific down to California will funnel warm and moist air into British Columbia and Alberta by the end of the week, and both daytime highs and overnight lows in Calgary will be elevated.
By the end of the weekend, there is a high probability that Calgary will experience the warmest temperatures since early December when anomalously high temperatures dominated the region.
