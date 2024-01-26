Daytime highs this weekend similar to what we expect for May

The warming trend will continue for Calgary and southern Alberta with daytime highs running seven to 10 degrees warmer than average until the middle of next week.

Warm overnight low temperatures will make it easier to reach those elevated highs, and westerly winds will further amplify these effects.

In order to maximize the effects of the incoming solar radiation (the heat from the sun), Calgary will need to see more melting occur, as snow cover can inhibit the ability of the sun to warm up the surface of the Earth.

When there is snow on the ground, some of the energy from the sun is used to melt the snow. While it may seem counter-intuitive, melting is a cooling process (it makes the air around the snow cooler with the transfer of latent heat).

According to publicly available data, one week ago the official weather station at YYC International was showing a snow depth of 18 centimetres. By Wednesday it was measuring 12 centimetres, and as of Thursday night the weather station displayed 7 centimetres of snow.

More melting will occur over the weekend, however some of that pooling (especially on man-made surfaces) will ice up in the overnight hours).

Rain and snow will move into British Columbia over the next few days but very little of that moisture is expected to cross the Rockies into Alberta.

Highway conditions for most of Alberta should remain in good shape, but sunglasses and windshield washer fluid will come in handy. Side streets and parking lots were still quite slushy early Friday, but by the end of the weekend will show a notable improvement.

As we head toward the end of January, some portions of southern Alberta might come close to setting new daily high records.

This is quite remarkable in light of the dozens of record low temperatures that were crushed just two weeks ago.

Daytime highs will range from 5 C to at least 9 C in Calgary so it is unlikely records will be set here.