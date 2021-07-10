CALGARY -- A Calgary family is seeking the return of a wallet belonging to a family member who died, it contained family photos and personal documents, but no cash.

The wallet belonged to Gary Sadler, who died June 9.

“It was an unexpected death, so we’re dealing with all those issues,” said Derek Orton.

Orton’s wife, Sadler’s daughter, had the wallet with her when she went to a funeral home Saturday. Orton said when she went to visit her mother afterwards, she forgot it in the glove box of the car.

“Someone broke into her car, broke into the glove compartment and stole the wallet,” said Orton.

Orton’s wife was parked in a visitor spot at the Patrician Village, he said the area was enclosed and had security cameras.

The wallet didn’t have any money in it, instead it had cancelled credit cards, personal documents and photos of Sadler’s kids and wedding photos from 62 years ago.

“The whole day has been very frustrating,” said Orton. “The pictures of his wedding day from 62 years ago and his family are things that the family would love to get back.”

The wallet is described as a short, brown, trifold wallet. It was stolen between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, according to Orton.