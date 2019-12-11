It's a record year for Canada Post, but time is running out for those planning to send parcels out of the City of Calgary to loved ones in time for Christmas Day.

Wednesday is the last possible date for regular parcel deliveries to be guaranteed to reach their destinations under Canadian Christmas trees.

However, if you have more shopping to do, Canada Post says there are other options available, but it will cost you.

Xpresspost and Priority shipping deadlines are not until Dec. 20 and 21 - but the high volume of packages means waiting until the last minute still leaves some room for things to go wrong.

Canada Post reports it delivered 2.2 million packages on Monday alone — a record day — and expects to deliver roughly 1.5 million a day, every day, until Christmas.

Online retailers such as Amazon use private couriers and logistics companies with staff working around the clock.

The company is guaranteeing delivery for same-day item orders placed before 9:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve.