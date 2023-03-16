Deaf Calgary playwright Landon Krentz explores sign language ban with 100 Years of Darkness

Deaf actor Ebony Gooden performs in 100 Years of Darkness at the Pumphouse Theatre through March 18. (Photo courtesy Inside/Out Theatre/Camille Craig) Deaf actor Ebony Gooden performs in 100 Years of Darkness at the Pumphouse Theatre through March 18. (Photo courtesy Inside/Out Theatre/Camille Craig)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

  • 'Intense' rescue operation: 1 missing, 9 injured in Old Montreal fire

    At least one person is missing and nine are injured after a five-alarm fire in Old Montreal early Thursday morning. Because some of the units in the buildings are Airbnbs, firefighters said it's possible the missing person was a short-term renter and is therefore difficult to track down.

    More than 120 firefighters were called to a 5-alarm fire on du Port Street and Place d'Youville in Montreal's Old Port on March 16, 2023. (Sofia Ajram)

  • Pornhub owner MindGeek sold to private equity firm

    MindGeek, the Montreal-based parent company of Pornhub, has been acquired by a private equity firm. Ethical Capital Partners (ECP), an Ottawa-based firm, announced Thursday it is taking over the company, which has faced criticism in recent years for allegedly hosting illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, on the world's largest porn site.

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina