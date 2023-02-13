Death at Banff's Polar Circus Ice Climb deemed accidental: RCMP

A body was removed by helicopter from a popular ice climbing area in Banff National Park following a death that RCMP say was accidental.

An abandoned car in the parking lot of the Polar Circus Ice Climb trailhead, north of Lake Louise, was reported to Parks Canada at around 11 p.m. Friday night.

Officers arrived on scene the following morning at around 10:30 and launched a drone to survey the area from above, at which time the body of a deceased 42-year-old man was spotted.

His identity has not been released.