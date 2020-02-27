Death deemed non-suspicious after body discovered near pathway in southeast Calgary
Published Thursday, February 27, 2020 8:47AM MST Last Updated Thursday, February 27, 2020 9:39AM MST
The homicide unit is investigating after a body was discovered in southeast Calgary early Thursday.
CALGARY -- Police are investigating the discovery of a body near a pathway in southeast Calgary, however investigators now say the death is not suspicious.
Officers were called to the area around 6 a.m. Thursday when a passerby made the discovery.
The homicide unit was initially called in to investigate but officers soon determined the death was not criminal in nature.
No other details have been released.