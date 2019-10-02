CALGARY – Airdrie RCMP say a deceased person found in the southwest part of the community died as a result of a workplace accident.

Mounties issued an advisory at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday about an incident in the Windford area, telling the public to avoid the area while officers conducted an investigation.

Alberta EMS confirms they responded to the scene in the 100 block of Windford Street S.W.

An adult was found dead in the area, but there is no information on gender or age.

Police determined there was no threat to the public and the victim died in a workplace accident.

No details on what led to the death have been released to the media, but one area resident who lives across the street from the incident told CTV News that he saw a person under the front tire of the driver's side of an automobile.

At the time, he added, the RCMP were on scene and there were two other men around the victim.

Occupational Health and Safety officials have been contacted and are working alongside RCMP in the investigation.

The area remains blocked off at this time.