Police have released the identity of man who died after an altercation at a home in the city’s northeast on the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 0-100 block of Margate Place N.E. at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a disturbance.

A man in his 40s was found in medical distress and was taken to hospital in life threatening condition where he later died.

The man has been identified as 46-year-old Jason Dirks of Calgary.

Police are not releasing the cause of death but say they do not believe it was a random incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit tip line at 403-428-8877 or the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org