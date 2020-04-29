Death of man found behind northeast strip mall deemed non-criminal
Published Wednesday, April 29, 2020 12:40PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, April 29, 2020 12:51PM MDT
A CPS member and evidence markers behind a strip mall in the 3500 block of 32nd Ave. N.E. following the discovery of a body on April 27, 2020
CALGARY -- An autopsy into the death of a man who was found lifeless Monday has concluded his death was not of a suspicious nature.
Emergency crews responded to the 3500 block of 32nd Avenue N.E. Monday morning following the discovery of a body behind the strip mall near the Whitehorn Safeway.
The identity of the deceased has not been released.