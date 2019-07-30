The death of a man who went in to medical distress after being removed from a flight in August 2018 was the result of natural causes, the chief medical examiner has concluded.

Bolante Alo was removed from a KLM flight to Amsterdam prior to takeoff by two Canada Border Services Agency agents on Aug. 7, 2018 and went into medical distress. He later died in hospital.

The agents suffered minor injuries.

“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined that the passenger died of natural causes,” reads a release from police.

“The investigation found that the death was not caused by the actions of the CBSA officers, who were acting in the execution of their duties in a reasonable and appropriate manner.”

Alo arrived in Canada in 2005 and had fought to remain in this country, filing numerous times for refugee status.

Documents from the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada warned removing Alo could be “violent” and advised CBSA agents to “take caution” and “be careful.”

Alo had a wife and two sons aged 17 and 20 in Nigeria.