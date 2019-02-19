Police say the death of a man in a house fire in the city’s southeast on the weekend is not suspicious and have determined that the explosion and fire was caused by human activity.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 300 block of Douglas Glen Close S.E. at about 4:20 a.m. Sunday after receiving multiple calls about an explosion and fire.

One home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and crews worked quickly to douse the blaze but the home sustained extensive damage.

Nearby homes were also damaged in the blast but no injuries were reported from neighbours.

Fire crews were unable to search the home immediately following the fire because the structural integrity was compromised.

A man was found dead in the wreckage after it was deemed safe to enter the scene.

Police say he was the only person home at the time and that his death is not considered to be suspicious.

The Arson Unit and fire investigators say the fire was caused by human activity.

The name of the deceased is not being released but police say it is believed he is the resident of the home.