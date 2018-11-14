Lethbridge police has determined that the death of a 39-year-old man in an apartment fire over the weekend is not criminal in nature.

Fire crews were called to an incident at about 4:23 a.m. on November 10 at an apartment building in the south side of Lethbridge.

The blaze was knocked down and the body of a man was found inside.

No one else was injured.

A subsequent investigation has determined that the fire was accidental in nature and was caused by the improper use of combustible liquids.

An autopsy, completed by the Office of the Medical Examiner in Calgary on Tuesday, also found no evidence of foul play.

No further information will be released.